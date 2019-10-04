Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 88,420 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,812,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 88,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HP were worth $58,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of HP by 39.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 378.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 232,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

