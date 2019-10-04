Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Primerica worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,112,000 after purchasing an additional 438,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,683,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,626,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after buying an additional 393,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

