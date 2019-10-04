Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 163.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ACSI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $32.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

