Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $516,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 224.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $626,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,068. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1209 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

