Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 232.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYGH traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.95. 7,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,412. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.