Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 307,700.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,153,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,338,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

