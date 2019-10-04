Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,388,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,509 shares of company stock worth $6,104,093. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 45,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

