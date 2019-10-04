Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,690,000 after acquiring an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $337.03. 129,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.99. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

