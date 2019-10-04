Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,407. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

