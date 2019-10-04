Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $172.13. 313,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,975. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

