Private Asset Management Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.25. 3,442,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,898. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

