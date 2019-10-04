Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.90. 558,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,623,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $249.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

