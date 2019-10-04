Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Realty Income by 108.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 142,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of O traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 568,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,542. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.