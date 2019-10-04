Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,835 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,206. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

