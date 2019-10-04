Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,225 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,254,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 18,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,123. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

