Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 604 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett bought 1,250 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

