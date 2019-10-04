Private Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13,333.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.21.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

