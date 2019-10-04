Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 96,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 26,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE RJF opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $96.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

