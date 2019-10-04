Private Capital Group LLC Sells 518 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.26. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

