Private Trust Co. NA Buys 260 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $2,648,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 47,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

