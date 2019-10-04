Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 88,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.