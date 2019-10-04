Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 963,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

