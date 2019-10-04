Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 240 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 103.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 43.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,249,318. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

