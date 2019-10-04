Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $83,779.00 and $7,839.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031294 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00071392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00130949 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,214.39 or 1.00159638 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002365 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

