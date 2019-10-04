Project Pai Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS and Huobi. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $575,230.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038506 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.99 or 0.05384319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001041 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,625,517,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,364,106 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

