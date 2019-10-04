ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.07. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3,622,400 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.