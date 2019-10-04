Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.81. 90,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,654. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

