Prudential PLC Acquires 18,800 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 180.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 131,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 37,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,609. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

