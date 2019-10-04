Prudential PLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar General by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

DG traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.45. 3,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

