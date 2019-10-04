Prudential PLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.17. 879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of 224.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 57,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,590,620.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $141,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,547 shares of company stock worth $19,943,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

