Prudential PLC Purchases 3,986 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $93.78. 120,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

