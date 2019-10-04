Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 1,145 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after buying an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,242,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.99. 50,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $373.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total transaction of $5,443,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $96,134,368.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,884 shares of company stock worth $42,634,437. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

