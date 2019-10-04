Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,250,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,382 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,672,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after buying an additional 425,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 249,014 shares during the period.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

