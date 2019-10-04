Prudential PLC Sells 23,998 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.34% of GameStop worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 905.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,848.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,637. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Carrie W. Teffner purchased 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $99,888.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,268 shares of company stock valued at $175,886 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

