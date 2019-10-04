Prudential PLC Takes Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

