Prudential PLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,056,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.13. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,238. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

