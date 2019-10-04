PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

