PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

PTC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 510,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,217. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PTC by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PTC by 44.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.