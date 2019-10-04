Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMMAF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.15. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $609.55.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.