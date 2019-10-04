Pure (PUREX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Pure has a market capitalization of $2,916.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00859073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000558 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.