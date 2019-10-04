Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

LON:PUR remained flat at $GBX 37 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,195. Pure Wafer has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.40 ($0.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Get Pure Wafer alerts:

In other news, insider Mark ODea acquired 455,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £154,700 ($202,142.95).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.