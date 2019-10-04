Qbao Price Reaches $0.0091 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market cap of $592,100.00 and $5,555.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000641 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

