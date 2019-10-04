QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263,072 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:QTS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. 18,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.