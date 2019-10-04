Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a restricted rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Quadrise Fuels International stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.02 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 817,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.34. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million and a PE ratio of -13.39.

In other Quadrise Fuels International news, insider Michael Peter Kirk bought 18,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

