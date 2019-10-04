Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In recent times, Quest Diagnostics has been refocusing on its diagnostic information services wing and disciplined capital deployment. Its acquisitions and collaborations with hospitals continue to act as key drivers. We are upbeat about Quest Diagnostics’ Preferred Network partnership with UnitedHealthcare. In the past three months, the company has outperformed its industry. The company exited second-quarter 2019 with better-than-expected earnings as well as revenues On the flip side, the company is currently facing several reimbursement issues. Also, a rise in patient concession along with certain reserve adjustments caused a decline in revenue per requisition. Also, adjusted earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. This apart, escalating costs and a tough competitive landscape are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.06.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

