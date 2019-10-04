R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

RCM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 547,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

