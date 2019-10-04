Rankingball Gold Market Cap Reaches $878,428.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $878,428.00 and approximately $632.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.01016749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,808,278 tokens. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

