Raymond James Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $19.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 81,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.07 million. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 489,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 447,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,605,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,477 shares during the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

