Raymond James Boosts F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $60,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 44.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

