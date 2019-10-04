Raymond James Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $82.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $5,509,925. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after acquiring an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

